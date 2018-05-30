Paul Manafort, the embattled political consultant and former Donald Trump campaign chairman at the center of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election meddling, now has a legal defense fund created by his friends.

According to a press release issued Wednesday, manafortdefense.org was “created by longtime friends” and “established to support the Manafort family as they battle false allegations, government leaks and smear campaigns related to the proceedings brought against him by the Office of Special Counsel [the Mueller probe].”

Mr. Mueller’s has charged Mr. Manafort with multiple crimes including acting as an unregistered foreign agent, money-laundering and making false statements related to information he shared with the Justice Department about his Ukrainian political work.

The defense fund is “urging anyone who values civil liberties and wishes to show the ‘Deep State’ that they cannot exert their will on ordinary citizens, to join them in supporting the Manafort family as they grapple against the Special Counsel to clear their name.”

It also notes that Mr. Mueller “previously seized Manafort’s assets, effectively crippling his 6th amendment rights and leaving him and his family struggling to pay legal bills.”

