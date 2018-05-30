White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders teared up during the press briefing Wednesday when a 13-year old boy asked about school shootings, saying he and his friends were afraid of being shot.

“As a kid and certainly as a parent I think there is nothing that can be more terrifying for a kid than to go to school and not feel safe,” said Mrs. Sanders, a mother of three, as she choked back tears. “So I’m sorry that you feel that way.”

The question came from Benje Choucroun, a student at Marin Country Day School in California who was invited to the White House as a reporter for Time for Kids magazine.

“One thing that effects mine and other students mental health is we are worried about the fact that we or our friends could get shot at school. Specifically, can you tell me what the administration has done and will do to prevent these senseless tragedies,” asked the young reporter.

After choking up, Mrs. Sanders steadied herself to finish her answer.

“This administration takes it seriously and the school safety commission that the president convened is meeting this week again in an official meeting to discuss the best way forward and how we can do every single thing in our power to protect kids in our schools and make them feel safe and their parents feel good about dropping them off,” she said.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.