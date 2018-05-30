SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Senate has sent the governor legislation allowing courts to temporarily confiscate guns from people threatening violence.
The Senate voted 43-11 Wednesday.
Democratic Sen. Julie Morrison of Deerfield is the sponsor of what is meant to be a step toward preventing gun violence.
The measure allows family members and local law enforcement to petition a court to suspend a person’s gun license for six months. The person must be displaying signs that they’re a threat to themselves or others. Weapons would be confiscated and kept with law enforcement.
Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner has proposed a similar plan in different legislation but it requires a prosecuting attorney to seek a judge’s approval.
Rauner’s spokeswoman did not immediately return a request comment.
The bill is HB2354 .
