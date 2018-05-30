PHOENIX (AP) - The Latest on Arizona’s gubernatorial race (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

A former Secretary of State has filed signatures to run as a Republican challenger to Gov. Doug Ducey.

Ken Bennett said he filed more than 7,800 signatures in order to qualify him for the ballot.

He started collecting signatures about five weeks ago. He said he was concerned about Ducey’s proposal giving teachers 20 percent raises. He said the plan could harm the state’s financial picture.

Bennett plans to run using the state’s public financing program. He will need at least 4,000 contributions of $5 each by Aug. 21 in order to do so.

State Sen. Steve Farley, David Garcia and Kelly Fryer are the three Democrats who’ve filed signatures for that party’s primary. Also running is Libertarian candidate Kevin McCormick.

7:40

Three Democrats have filed petitions to be on the primary ballot in the hopes of challenging incumbent Republican Gov. Doug Ducey this fall.

Kelly Fryer, the CEO of the YWCA Southern Arizona, filed nearly 11,000 signatures to get on the ballot, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s office.

She’s running along with David Garcia, a U.S. Army veteran with a career in public education who filed more than 9,400 signatures. State Sen. Steve Farley, who was elected to the Statehouse in 2006 filed 8,770 signatures.

Libertarian candidate Kevin McCormick has also filed signatures.

Republican and former Secretary of State Ken Bennett has said he’s running and has been collecting signatures.

The filing deadline for candidacy is 5 p.m. on May 30.

Arizona’s primary is August 28.

