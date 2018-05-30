KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - The Latest on the war in Afghanistan (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

The American commander of U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan has cast doubt the attack earlier in the day on the Interior Ministry in Kabul was the work of the Islamic State group, saying instead it appears the Taliban-allied Haqqani network was behind it.

Gen. John Nicholson, speaking to reporters at the Pentagon from his office in Kabul, says U.S. forces “believe it was a Taliban-Haqqani attack, but we’re still developing that information.”

He said the tactics used in the attack “track with” the tactics that the Haqqani faction has used in the past. He added: “We at this time do not believe it was an ISIS attack.” ISIS is an alternative acronym for the Islamic State group.

IS claimed responsibility just hours after the noon attack in Kabul.

Afghan officials say all the attackers wore military uniforms. Footage from the scene indicates the uniforms were likely an imitation of American military wear.

___

5:30 p.m.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing in the Afghan capital that targeted the Interior Ministry building in Kabul.

The bomber struck outside the ministry on Wednesday, allowing several gunmen to pass through an outer gate where they traded fire with security forces, who eventually killed the attackers.

Hours later, IS claimed the attack in a brief statement carried by its Aamaq news agency. The statement called it an “immersion attack” on the ministry in Kabul.

Both the Taliban and IS frequently target Afghanistan’s Western-backed government and its security forces.

___

2:20 p.m.

Afghan officials say a suicide bomber struck outside the Interior Ministry, allowing gunmen to pass through an outer gate where they traded fire with security forces, who eventually killed all the attackers.

Gen. Daud Amin, the Kabul police chief, says seven attackers were killed in Wednesday’s shootout and that cleanup operations are underway. Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish says one policeman was killed and another five were wounded.

It appeared to be a rare victory for Afghan security forces, who have struggled to secure the capital in recent months.

The Taliban and a local Islamic State affiliate have carried out a wave of attacks, mainly targeting security forces and the country’s Shiite minority, that have killed hundreds of people. Both groups have also expanded their footprint in the countryside.

___

12:30 p.m.

An Afghan official says loud explosions have rocked the area around the Interior Ministry and that militants are exchanging fire with security forces.

Nasrat Rahimi, deputy spokesman for the ministry, did not immediately have further details about Wednesday’s attack.

The Taliban and a local affiliate of the Islamic State group have launched several attacks in the capital, Kabul, in recent months, killing hundreds of people.

___

7 a.m.

An Afghan official says at least two police officials were killed in suicide-bomb attacks at a police station in eastern Logar province.

Khalid Safi, a spokesman for the provincial governor, says those killed were the commander of the police station and the deputy director of traffic police for Logar’s capital city, Puli Alim.

Safi said the casualty toll in the Wednesday morning attack was only an initial report and could rise.

The attack started with a suicide car bomber, then two other suicide bombers targeted the police station. He said both bombers were identified, shot and killed by forces.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Taliban insurgents are active in Logar province.

