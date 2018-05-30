The news media often dwells on the possibility that President Trump could be impeached if Democrats take over the U.S. House in the midterm elections. The American public, however, is not so sure.

Almost two-thirds of the public — 64 percent — say it is not likely the president will be impeached, according to a new Economist/YouGov poll released Tuesday.

That number includes 40 percent who say impeachment is “not very likely” and 24 percent who say it is “not at all likely.”

But will the Democrats try?

“If the Democrats win majority control of the House in this November’s election, how likely do you think it is that Democrats in the House will try to impeach Donald Trump?” the poll asked.

Overall, seven out of 10 think Democratic lawmakers will attempt it.

Here are the details:

• 69 percent of Americans say Democratic lawmakers would try to impeach President Trump if they win the U.S. House in the midterms; 75 percent of Republicans, 64 percent of independents and 72 percent of Democrats agree,

• 40 percent of Americans overall say it is “not very likely” President Trump will actually be impeached if Democrats regain control of the U.S. House in the November election; 43 percent of Republicans, 39 percent of independents and 41 percent of Democrats agree.

• 24 percent of Americans overall say impeachment is “not likely at all”; 36 percent of Republicans, 27 percent of independents and 11 percent of Democrats agree.

• 24 percent overall say it is “somewhat likely”; 17 percent of Republicans, 22 percent of independents and 32 percent of Democrats agree

• 12 percent overall say impeachment is “very likely”; 5 percent of Republicans, 12 percent of independents and 16 percent of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted May 20-22.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.