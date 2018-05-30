LAKE MURRAY, S.C. (AP) - A U.S. Army general on leave in South Carolina has died.

News outlets report Maj. Gen. Jeffrey L. Bannister was on transition leave in Lake Murray when he died Sunday. A news release from Shaw Air Force Base, where Bannister was assigned, says his death is under investigation.

Officials say the 34-year U.S. Army veteran was awaiting retirement as he worked as a special projects officer for the Chief of Staff of the Army. He had previously served as the 10th Mountain Division Commander, and was deployed multiple times to Iraq and Afghanistan. He relinquished command of the New York-based division in April 2017.

10th Mountain Division Commander Maj. Gen. Walter Piatt called Bannister “a legendary solider and a good man.”

No further details about his death were immediately released.

