Virginia is poised to break through an eight-year GOP blockade and expand Medicaid, in a big win for Gov. Ralph Northam and Democrats.

The state Senate on Wednesday approved a $115 billion, two-year budget that extends health benefits to 400,000 low-income residents.

If the state House follows suit, the Old Dominion will become the 33rd state to expand the federal-state program for the poor.

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe pushed for expansion throughout his term, only to run into Republican opposition.

Yet President Trump and his GOP allies failed to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s signature program as promised last year. Then, sweeping Democratic victories in November convinced enough Virginia that it was time to expand coverage to those making up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level.

“Today, the Virginia Senate took a historic and long-overdue step towards giving hundreds of thousands of Virginians access to affordable health care,” U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, Virginia Democrat, said.

The governor hopes to implement Medicaid expansion by January.

In a compromise, Virginia would request a waiver from the Trump administration that requires newly eligible residents to seek work as a condition of their benefits — a measure that GOP supporters demanded.

“We’ll do everything we can to help people get back into the workforce,” Mr. Northam told WTOP radio.

The federal government is required to pay 94 percent of the cost of the expanded Medicaid population this year, 93 percent in 2019 and 90 percent in 2020 and beyond.

Conservative opponents say expansion will bust states’ budgets, as they struggle to pay the increasing tab as the federal share shrinks.

But Mr. Northam said his embrace of federal Obamacare funds was a no-brainer.

The windfall will help them battle the opioids crisis and compete with other states that are drawing down federal-taxpayer dollars that support health care sector, he told WTOP radio.

“From a business perspective, it makes absolutely no sense [not to expand],” Mr. Northam said.

Hospitals will pay a provider tax to help pay for the expansion, since they’re poised to get a big windfall from federal dollars that will convert uncompensated-care costs for treating the uninsured to reimbursements for taking care of covered residents.

