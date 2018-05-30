ALPENA, Mich. (AP) - Officials have concluded well water testing near a combat training center in northern Michigan and determined them safe from high concentrations of chemical contaminants.

The U.S. Air Force says residential wells sampled around the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center don’t exceed the Environmental Protection Agency’s health advisory.

The testing came after the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality detected perfluorinated chemicals, known as PFAS, at the base last year. The chemicals link to a foam used to extinguish fires.

Base Commander Col. John Miner says all 115 wells tested comply with EPA standards. He says 34 wells had traces of the chemical agents, but they contained PFAS below the EPA’s health advisory limit.

Department spokeswoman Melanie Brown says the tests helped determine if there was any need for further environmental investigation.

