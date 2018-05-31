THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) - Britain’s national security adviser visited The Hague on Thursday to rally support for his country’s move to beef up the global chemical weapons watchdog.

Mark Sedwill met with several ambassadors from member states of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. Britain needs 64 other state parties to back its call to convene a special conference of the organization, likely in late June.

“We recognized that the global norm against chemical weapons use is being threatened,” Sedwill said after meeting diplomats. “The United Kingdom is working alongside our partner states to strengthen the OPCW’s existing mechanisms.”

While Britain has not officially outlined how it wants to strengthen the organization, London and its allies are understood to want the OPCW to begin apportioning blame for chemical attacks, in a move toward ending impunity for the use of poison gas and nerve agents.

Russia vetoed a Western-backed resolution in November that would have extended the mandate of a UN-OPCW team called the Joint Investigative Mechanism - charged with determining responsibility for chemical attacks - dooming its operation and making accountability exceedingly difficult.

A diplomat from one of the Western nations supporting the British initiative said earlier this week that part of the moves to strengthen the OPCW is to empower it to lay blame for chemical attacks. The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the discussions.

Russia, accused by Britain of using a nerve agent in the attempted assassination in March in the English city of Salisbury of former spy Sergei Skripal, slammed the move, saying it would further politicize the OPCW.

“Taking into consideration the complexity of the situation at the OPCW, we consider such an initiative as untimely and harmful to the Organization,” Russia’s OPCW delegation said in a statement.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson announced the initiative earlier this week, saying the U.K. already had the support of 10 other countries, including the United States. He said the move was “in response to shocking recent chemical attacks” including those in Salisbury, in the Syrian civil war and by the Islamic State group in Iraq.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.