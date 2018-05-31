President Trump again called on ABC Entertainment President Bob Iger to apologize on Thursday.

“Iger, where is my call of apology? You and ABC have offended millions of people, and they demand a response. How is Brian Ross doing? He tanked the market with an ABC lie, yet no apology. Double Standard!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

The president called out Mr. Iger after the “Roseanne” show was cancelled following a racist tweet from Roseanne Barr about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett that said “if the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” Mr. Trump said he never received a phone call for “horrible statements” made about him on the network.

“Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that ‘ABC does not tolerate comments like those’ made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?” Mr. Trumptweeted Wednesday.

