President Trump said Thursday that he is considering commuting the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and pardoning style maven Martha Stewart, potentially taking his unorthodox use of pardons to new heights.

Blagojevich is currently serving an 18-year prison term for corruption in office that included his attempt to “sell” an appointment to a vacant Senate seat.

Mr. Trump told reporters traveling with him on Air Force One that Blagojevich’s statement about selling the Senate seat was “a stupid thing to say — but 18 years?”

Ms. Stewart served a five-month prison term for conspiracy and making false statements to federal investigators linked to an insider stock trading scheme.

It wasn’t the first time Mr. Trump expressed sympathies for Blagojevich, although it was the first time while president.

“It’s outrageous that Blagojevich goes to jail for 14 years when killers and sex offenders are out walking the …” Mr. Trump tweeted in March 2012.

Mr. Trump’s musing about pardons and commutations came the same day he granting a pardon to conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza.

“Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government!” tweeted the president.

Mr. D’Souza was convicted of making an illegal campaign contribution in 2014.

He pleaded guilty to giving $20,000 to New York politician Wendy Long and was sentenced to five years probation, eight months in a halfway house and paid a $30,000 fine.

It was the sixth pardon granted by Mr. Trump in 16 months in office.

He pardoned former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio for contempt of court; Kristian Mark Saucier for unauthorized retention of defense information’ Lewis “Scooter” Libby for obstruction of justice and perjury; and boxing legend Jack Johnson for violating transporting a white woman across state lines.

Mr. Trump considered the pardon of Johnson the most important pardon he has granted so far, said White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley.

The 1913 conviction of Johnson, who was America’s first black heavyweight boxing champion, has long been considered an egregious case of a racially tinged prosecution.

Mr. Trump also commuted the sentence of Sholom Rubashkin, the former CEO of what was America’s largest kosher slaughterhouse and meat packing plant. He was sentenced to 27 years in prison for bank fraud, a sentence the White House said was too harsh compared to typical sentences for similar offenses.

Mr. D’Souza has nettled the left with films such as “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party” and “2016: Obama’s America.”

The pardon almost immediately came under fire from the left.

“Donald Trump has sent a message to his friends and cronies that if you break laws to protect him or attack our democracy, he’s got your back. That’s the same message he’s been sending to Vladimir Putin for the last two years,” said David Donnelly, president of the liberal advocacy group Every Voice. “Contribution limits are a key bulwark against corruption in politics and pardoning the man who knowingly violated them is in direct conflict with his pledge to drain the swamp in Washington.”

The liberal group Public Citizen described the pardon as a “blazing signal” to Mr. Trump’s allies that they will be rewarded for loyalty amid special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

Karen Hobert Flynn, president of left-leaning Common Cause, said Mr. Trump showed his “contempt for the rule of law.”

