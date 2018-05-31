President Trump said Thursday that negotiations to restart a denuclearization summit with North Korea are “going along very well.”

“To me, it’s been very positive,” the president told reporters at Joint Base Andrews as he departed for Texas. “Hopefully, we’ll have a meeting on the 12th [of June].”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Wednesday night in New York City with North Korean Vice Chairman Kim Yong-chol to discuss preparations for the possible summit in Singapore.

“It’s in good hands,” Mr. Trump said, adding that a summit could become more than one meeting, or it might not happen at all.

“I want it to be meaningful,” the president said. “It doesn’t mean it gets all done at one meeting, maybe you have to have a second or a third. And maybe we’ll have none.”

Mr. Trump also tweeted Wednesday morning, “Very good meetings with North Korea.”

A senior State Department official, speaking on Wednesday night in New York, described the talks between Mr. Pompeo and Kim Yong-chul as “the two top dogs on each side are meeting to see what needs to be done in the two weeks…for the possibility of a summit.”

“We’ve been clear that what we’re looking for is CVID — complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization,” the official said. “And in order for a summit to be successful, the North Koreans have to do things that they have not done before.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.