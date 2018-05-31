INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A man who fled Indianapolis police by diving into a pond got a helping hand when a drone lowered him a flotation device as he struggled to stay above water.
Police spokesman Sgt. Shane Foley tells The Indianapolis Star the 41-year-old man was being pursued Thursday as a suspect in a scrap metal theft when he jumped onto a bicycle and fled into the sprawling South Side Landfill.
Foley says the man ditched the bike and dived into a landfill pond about 9 a.m.
The Wayne Township Fire Department later used a drone to lower him a flotation device as he was struggling to tread water in the middle of the pond.
A fire department boat then rescued the man after he’d spent more than an hour in the water.
