CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) - A New York judge has declared a mistrial in the federal corruption trial of former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife after a jury failed to reach a verdict.

The jury in Central Islip (EYE’-slihp) on Thursday failed to reach a consensus after nine days of deliberations. U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack set a June 28 conference to set a new trial.

The indictment alleged that the Republican helped Long Island businessman Harendra Singh obtain guaranteed loans in exchange for lavish gifts.

Prosecutors say Mangano’s wife, Linda Mangano, was given a $100,000-a-year, no-show job at one of Singh’s restaurants.

The Manganos said that any favors were because of their personal ties with Singh.

Former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto was acquitted in the case last Thursday.





