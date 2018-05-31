Metro will remain open an extra hour Monday for fans attending Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena.

Xfinity is footing the $100,000 bill to keep weeknight service open until 12:30 a.m., the transit agency announced.

This follows the pattern of different companies and organizations stepping up to sponsor extended Metro service to accommodate hockey fans in downtown D.C., including earlier this postseason when the Washington Capitals hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Capitals are playing the Vegas Golden Knights for the Stanley Cup, with the series tied 1-1 after two games in Las Vegas.

“D.C. is ready for the Capitals to bring the Stanley Cup Finals home to the #SportsCapital,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement. “And thanks to Comcast, fans in and around the Capital One Arena will be able to take Metro home after the Caps win Game 4 on Monday night. We encourage everyone to avoid driving, use Metro and rock the red for all of the home games.”

During the extra hour, fans can enter the system at Gallery Place, Metro Center at the 11th and G Street entrance or Judiciary Square at the F Street entrance.

Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final will be played at Capital One Arena on Saturday night, when Metro service is already regularly scheduled to run until 1 a.m.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.