Sen. Mike Lee said Thursday that he would not use the term “lynching mob” to describe the Russia investigation.

“I’m not in a position to defend him because those aren’t words that I would use. That’s pretty strong language,” Mr. Lee, Utah Republican, said on CNN.

He was commenting on Trump lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani’s comments about the case in an appearance on Fox News late Thursday. Mr. Lee said that while he doesn’t believe the investigation is rigged or totally fair, he said he hopes it will wrap up soon.

“I’m aware of no reason why this one needs to stretch out much longer, but he’ll do what he’s got to do,” he said of special counsel Robert Mueller.

The investigation into collusion claims between Russia and the Trump campaign has been ongoing for just over a year.





