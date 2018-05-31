Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday the U.S. has made “real progress” in talks with North Korea toward a denuclearization summit, but isn’t sure yet the meeting will take place as planned on June 12 in Singapore.

“We’ve made real progress in the past 72 hours toward setting the conditions” for a summit, Mr. Pompeo told reporters in New York City after emerging from talks with North Korean vice chairman Kim Yong-chul. “I’m confident we’re moving in the right direction.”

On the central question for the summit, however, Mr. Pompeo stopped short of saying that Pyongyang is committed to giving up its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

“We’ve had lots of conversations around that,” he said. “I believe they are contemplating a path forward, a strategic shift that their country has not been prepared to make before.”

He added, “I’ve had some difficult conversations with them. They’ve given it right back to me.”

With the meetings in New York concluding, Kim Yong-chul will now travel to Washington to deliver a letter to President Trump Friday from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Mr. Trump last week canceled the summit with Kim Jong-un, citing Pyongyang’s “open hostility” toward the U.S. But since then, talks have been accelerating on several fronts, including South Korea’s president, Moon Jae-in, meeting with Mr. Kim.

Other U.S. and North Korean teams also have been meeting in various locations, including Singapore.

Mr. Pompeo said the proposed summit “offers a historic opening for President Trump and Chairman Kim to boldly lead the United States and the DPRK [North Korea] into a new era of peace, prosperity and security.”

“Our two countries face a pivotal moment in our relationship in which it could be nothing short of tragic to let this opportunity to go to waste,” Mr. Pompeo said.

He said he has been very clear in all negotiations that Mr. Trump’s position is “the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.”





