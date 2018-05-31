MIAMI (AP) - The millionaire owner of a towing-and-scrap-yard business and his son pleaded guilty to bribing a South Florida politician in a wide-ranging corruption scandal.
Raul Sosa Sr., often called “the junkyard millionaire,” and his son, Raul Sosa Jr., pleaded guilty Wednesday to paying $10,000 to then-Opa-Locka Commissioner Luis Santiago and lobbyist Dante Starks.
The Miami Herald reports that the bribery was arranged after the city of Opa-Locka sought bids from towing contracts in 2015.
Sentencing is scheduled for August.
Earlier this year, Santiago was sentenced to four years and three months in prison following a wide-ranging corruption investigation by the FBI.
So far, six defendants have pleaded guilty to bribery conspiracy in the case.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.