Special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation cost taxpayers $4.5 million between October 2017 and March 2018, the Justice Department said Thursday.

The cost was disclosed through the special counsel’s statement of expenditures. Mr. Mueller is required to publicly disclose his expenses at regular intervals per department policy.

Staff salaries and benefits for Mr. Mueller and his team was greatest expense, costing $2.7 million, according to the report. The next largest expense was rent and communication systems at $886,000.

Other costs included roughly $532,000 spent on travel; $264,000 on contractual services, including IT and finance; $29,000 for supplies and $54,000 to purchase equipment.

Mr. Mueller was appointed in May 2017 to probe possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. He has indicted 19 people on more than 100 criminal counts and obtained 5 guilt pleas.





