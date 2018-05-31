MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson is running as an outsider looking to shake up the GOP establishment.

But records obtained by The Associated Press show that he successfully lobbied top officials with Gov. Scott Walker’s administration to land a coveted appointment on the influential state Department of Veterans Affairs Board.

Nicholson rarely talks about his four years on the board and does not mention the Walker appointment on his campaign website biography. His spokesman said Thursday that Nicholson is proud of his work on the board.

Nicholson faces state Sen. Leah Vukmir in the Republican primary and the winner will face Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Nicholson began lobbying Walker administration officials for the appointment in late 2012. He won the appointment in 2013 and served through the end of 2017.





