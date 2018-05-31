Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker released his fourth ad Thursday, this latest one focused on helping students with disabilities enter the workforce.
The ad highlights the governor’s program called Project Search, which helps school districts and special education programs connect students to the workforce through grants.
The governor’s overall ad strategy centers around his record of job creation and training, particularly in manufacturing and specialty jobs.
The spot is set to run on television and digital platforms.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.