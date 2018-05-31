President Trump’s activity on Twitter is too much to bear for nearly three-fourths of registered voters, according to a poll published on Thursday.

Seventy-two percent of U.S. voters interviewed recently said Mr. Trump uses Twitter “too much,” said the results of the Morning Consult/Politico survey, up 16 percentage points from a December 2016 poll taken less than a month after the election.

Broken down by party lines, a majority of both registered Democrats and Republicans said Mr. Trump tweets more than he should, the latest survey revealed. Eighty-six percent of Democrats and 58 percent of Republicans categorized the president’s Twitter activity as excessive, according to the newest poll results.

Overall, 13 percent of roughly 2,000 respondents surveyed recently said Mr. Trump tweets “the right amount,” and 2 percent said he doesn’t tweet enough, according to the latest poll.

The results published Thursday stem from online interviews conducted between May 23 and May 29, covering a six-day span during which the president tweeted more than 60 times about topics ranging from North Korea’s nuclear ambitions, to the Justice Department’s investigation into his election, among other matters.

A federal judge ruled May 23, meanwhile, that Mr. Trump’s habit of blocking his critics on Twitter constitutes a violation of the First Amendment.

Fifty-six percent of respondents surveyed December 2016 and 69 percent of respondents surveyed in June 2017 said Mr. Trump tweets “too much,” according to the results of previous polling.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.