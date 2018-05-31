President Trump on Thursday slapped a 25 percent tariff on steel imports from the European Union, Canada and Mexico, moving to punish what he saw as unfair competition after leaders from the two regions were unable to convince him otherwise.

He also imposed a 10 percent tariff on aluminum.

The moves sent the stock market slumping, and drew immediate vows of payback. Mexico quickly announced it would retaliate with its own levies on everything from pork to grapes to cheese from the U.S.

Mr. Trump had signaled earlier this year that the tariffs were coming, but also invited targeted countries to make the case that they should be exempted. Brazil, Argentina and Australia reached what Mr. Trump called “satisfactory” deals to head off tariffs, but Canada, Mexico and the European Union apparently fell short.

The administration has repeatedly used tariffs as part of get-tough trade policies, with China still awaiting a presidential decision.

Antonio Tajani, president of the European Parliament, said the European Union “will respond with all available tools to defend our interests.”

“Unilateral trade tariffs are always a negative sum game,” he said on Twitter.

At home, free-trade Republicans also blasted Mr. Trump.

“This is dumb,” said Sen. Ben Sasse, Nebraska Republican. “Europe, Canada, and Mexico are not China, and you don’t treat allies the same way you treat opponents. We’ve been down this road before — blanket protectionism is a big part of why America had a Great Depression. ‘Make America Great Again’ shouldn’t mean ‘Make America 1929 Again.’”

Mr. Trump, in his proclamation announcing the new tariffs, said he did it to protect national security.

A Commerce Department investigation determined a need to ensure adequate U.S. steel production capacity to supply the military.





