President Trump met privately Thursday with families of the victims of the May 18 Santa Fe High School shooting in Texas to offer his condolences and support.

With no media present at the request of the families, Mr. Trump spoke for about an hour with relatives of the eight students and two teachers killed in the shooting, as well as first responders. He did not speak to reporters as he left the meeting.

The president was accompanied at the meeting in a Coast Guard airport hangar near Houston by Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. Ted Cruz and state Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The meeting came a day after Mr. Abbott laid out a wide-school safety plan, including mental health screenings, expanded school protections and even a call for consideration of a “red-flag” law that would allow judges to temporarily seize an individual’s firearms if the person is considered an imminent threat.

Many of the governor’s proposals would require legislative approval. Mr. Abbott said he would consider calling a special session of the Texas Legislature to implement his plan before the next school year starts in August.

The president’s one-day trip to Texas also includes Republican fundraising events in Houston and Dallas.





