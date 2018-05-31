President Trump met privately Thursday with families of the victims of the May 18 Santa Fe High School shooting in Texas to offer his condolences and support, while the administration awarded a $1 million grant to the school district to help recovery efforts.

With no media present at the request of the families, Mr. Trump spoke for about an hour with relatives of the eight students and two teachers killed in the shooting, as well as first responders. He did not speak to reporters as he left the meeting.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced the administration has awarded the school district a $1 million “school emergency response to violence” grant.

“No student, parent or educator should have to experience the trauma suffered by so many at Santa Fe High School and other schools throughout the country,” she said. “This initial SERV grant will help to provide essential services that will aid in the healing and recovery process.”

Mrs. DeVos, who chairs the president’s Commission on School Safety, said the panel’s work “grows more urgent” each day.

“We continue to focus on identifying proven ways to prevent violence and keep our students safe at school,” she said.

The president was accompanied at the meeting in a Coast Guard airport hangar near Houston by Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. Ted Cruz and state Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The meeting came a day after Mr. Abbott laid out a wide school-safety plan, including mental health screenings, expanded school protections and even a call for consideration of a “red-flag” law that would allow judges to temporarily seize an individual’s firearms if the person is considered an imminent threat.

Many of the governor’s proposals would require legislative approval. Mr. Abbott said he would consider calling a special session of the Texas Legislature to implement his plan before the next school year starts in August.

The president’s one-day trip to Texas also includes Republican fundraising events in Houston and Dallas.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.