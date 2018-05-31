MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott says he’s running for re-election.

The campaign of the one-term governor says he filed the required petitions Thursday with the office of the Secretary of State.

Scott says it has been an honor to serve the people of Vermont for the past 17 months, but there is more to do.

Thursday is the deadline for major party candidates to file petitions to appear on the August primary ballot.

So far, Scott will be facing a primary challenge from Republican Keith Stern of Springfield.

A number of Democratic candidates have announced they are running for governor, but as of Wednesday afternoon they had not filed their petitions to do so.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. Thursday to file their nominating petitions.





