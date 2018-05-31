Comedian Samantha Bee referred to President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, as a “feckless c—t” on her comedy show Wednesday.

Ms. Bee made the comment in the opening monologue of her show on TBS in reference to a tweet Ms. Trump posted of her and her son. Ms. Bee said the tweet as “the second most oblivious” behind Roseanne bar’s tweet comparing Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape.

The tweet came as reports of families being separated on the U.S.-Mexico border made headlines this week.

“You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices you feckless c—!” said Ms. Bee during her show.

“He listens to you! Put on something tight and low cut and tell your father to f—ing stop it. Tell him it was an Obama thing and see how it goes,” she added.

Her remarks come after ABC entertainment decided to cancel Roseanne Barr’s show following her tweet about Ms. Jarrett. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders demanded action from TBS, which is owned by Time Warner. The company also owns CNN.

“Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network,” Mrs. Sanders told the online outlet TheWrap.





