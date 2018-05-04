MORONI, Utah (AP) - Utah authorities have charged six members of a California-based animal rights group with felonies, accusing the activists of breaking into a plant and stealing a turkey.
Sanpete County prosecutors filed felony charges Wednesday of burglary and poultry theft against the members of Direct Action Everywhere.
According to court documents, the activists entered a Moroni turkey plant and removed a young fowl in January 2017.
In a statement, the group says the activists are being targeted for having compassion for a dying bird.
The activists say they entered the plant through an unlocked door and found the animals in deplorable conditions.
The group released a video in November, claiming it documents the mistreatment and poor conditions of turkeys at the facility owned by the company Norbest.
