Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci said Friday that Trump lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani’s comments regarding a payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels were premeditated.

“I know that that was a strategic deployment of the information. It caught everybody off guard, and then of course the fire started with a lot of media pundits saying it was impulsive. And it wasn’t impulsive at all. It was actually quite strategic,” Mr. Scaramucci said on CNN.

Mr. Giuliani made headlines on Wednesday when he said that President Trump paid his personal attorney Michael Cohen after he fronted a payment of $130,000 to Ms. Daniels. The payment was made for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter she claims to have had with Mr. Trump in the early 2000s.

Mr. Trump had previously denied even knowing about the payment. Mr. Giuliani did say that the president likely didn’t know the nature of the payment until very recently.

Mr. Trump later tweeted that he paid Mr. Cohen has part of a retainer for his legal services.

Mr. Scaramucci said this is part of Mr. Giuliani’s strategy to get all the information out there as opposed to having a “bombshell drop” later on.

