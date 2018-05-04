DALLAS (AP) - The National Rifle Association is holding its annual meeting this weekend in Dallas but the group has had a foothold in the city as home to NRA TV.

It’s the 24/7 production that champions the NRA’s message and batters any effort at firearm restrictions.

The Dallas Morning News reports NRA TV, located in a downtown skyscraper, operates as the nonstop answer to any threat to gun rights.

The station streams on NRATV.com and has platforms including Roku and Amazon TV.

Former Dallas-Fort Worth television reporter Grant Stinchfield is among three main anchors. Stinchfield recently told viewers that the media politicizes mass shootings to push an agenda, using “America’s sadness” to rip apart freedoms.

He says the network allows gun advocates “to get louder as the voices of dissent get louder.”

___

Information from: The Dallas Morning News, http://www.dallasnews.com

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.