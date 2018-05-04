MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mahlon Mitchell, who is registered as a lobbyist for firefighters, is calling for the removal of lobbyists from the Capitol.

Mitchell made the comment last month when talking to Democrats at the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Mitchell told them, “We need to get lobbyists, lawyers and that out of the state Capitol.”

Mitchell is president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin, the statewide union representing firefighters. In that role, he lobbies on behalf of the group at the Capitol.

Mitchell said Friday that he doesn’t recall saying all lobbyists should be removed from the Capitol. He says his point is that the “common person” does not have a lobbyist.

Wisconsin Republican Party spokesman Alec Zimmerman calls it the “height of hypocrisy” for Mitchell to “suddenly be concerned with lobbyists in the Capitol.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.