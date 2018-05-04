South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit President Trump at the White House later this month ahead of Mr. Trump’s historic summit with North Korea’s leader on the pivotal issue of denuclearization.

The White House said Friday that Mr. Trump will host Mr. Moon on May 22, their third meeting since Mr. Trump took office.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Mr. Trump’s upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will be high on the agenda, following Mr. Moon’s first meeting with Mr. Kim on April 27.

“President Trump and President Moon will continue their close coordination on developments regarding the Korean Peninsula,” she said. “This third summit between the two leaders affirms the enduring strength of the United States–Republic of Korea alliance and the deep friendship between our two countries.”

Mr. Trump said Friday that the U.S. and North Korea have agreed on the date and location of their summit, but he didn’t disclose the details. Among the locations under consideration are Singapore, Mongolia and the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.

