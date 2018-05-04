President Trump on Friday revealed in a high job-approval rating, saying it showed that voters have realized the barrage of negative news stories about him are “fake.”

Mr. Trump pointed to the Rasmussen Reports daily tracking poll that recorded a 51 percent approval rating. It tied his highest previous score in mid April, the only other time he cracked 50 percent.

“The highest level I have ever been at. How does that happen when you only get bad publicity? Answer me that,” Mr. Trump said a speech to the NRA convention in Dallas. “That’s because people realize that a lot of what you read and a lot of what you see on television is fake. They realize it.”

Mr. Trump is a big fan of the Rasmussen Reports poll that has found a higher job-approval rating than others.

The daily tracking poll showed 51-percent approval and 49 percent disapproval, with 33 percent saying they “strongly approve” and 40 percent saying they “strongly disapprove.”

The Real Clear Politics average of job approval polls showed Mr. Trump with 44 percent approval and 52 percent disapproval.

