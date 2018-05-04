President Trump criticized NBC News on Friday after the network corrected a story involving his personal attorney Michael Cohen.

“NBC NEWS is wrong again! They cite ‘sources’ which are constantly wrong. Problem is, like so many others, the sources probably don’t exist, they are fabricated, fiction! NBC, my former home with the Apprentice, is now as bad as Fake News CNN. Sad!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

The network reported Thursday that Mr. Cohen’s phones had been tapped by federal authorities, but it later corrected saying it was a “pen-register,” meaning they could log calls made but not record or listen in real time.

Trump lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani said to the Daily Beast earlier on Thursday that he didn’t believe the story was true.

Mr. Cohen has come under federal scrutiny after making a payment of $130,000 to porn actress Stormy Daniels as compensation for not speaking publicly about an alleged affair she had with Mr. Trump prior to him taking political office. She has since come forward with the allegation.

