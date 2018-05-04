A former financial administrator for the U.S. Bureau of Prisons has agreed to pay $5,000 to the United States government to resolve claims he accepted bribes in exchange for awarding healthcare contracts, the Department of Justice said Friday.

Cary Hudson of Cardwell, Texas, was accused of violating the Anti-Kickback Act. Prosecutors said he accepted improper payments from Integrated Medical Solutions Inc. in exchange for awarding IMS a contract to manage federal inmates’ healthcare.

In May 2017, IMS and its former president, Jerry Heftler, agreed to pay more than $2.4 million to resolve their civil liability from the alleged scheme.

“This settlement demonstrates that the Department of Justice is committed to protecting the integrity of the federal contracting process from unscrupulous contractors,” said acting Assistant Attorney General Chad A. Readler of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “Improper financial arrangements between government officials and private contractors corrupt taxpayer-funded contracts.”

The Justice Department said Hudson gave IMS confidential information so it could gain an unfair advantage of its competitors during the bidding process.

