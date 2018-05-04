HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is calling for the state’s human relations commission to investigate what happened at a golf course last month when police were called on a group of black women who were told they were playing too slowly.

In a letter sent Friday to interim chair of the commission Joel Bolstein, Wolf wrote that the state “must be committed to protecting individuals from discrimination,” and that if the allegations are true, they “must not be tolerated.”

Grandview Golf Club, in York, issued an apology after the April 21 incident. The women were club members and have described the experience, which began at the second hole, as demeaning and discriminatory.

