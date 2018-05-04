GUATEMALA CITY (AP) - Guatemalan authorities say they have arrested three current and former army officers on suspicion of corruption involving the Defense Ministry.
Prosecutor Juan Francisco Sandoval confirmed the detentions Friday of a retired general, two colonels and a reserve major.
The suspects are alleged to have obtained illegal commissions totaling over $3 million through anomalous sales and the awarding of military contracts.
They are suspected of crimes including embezzlement, illicit association and bribery.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.