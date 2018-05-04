BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho Democratic Party has asked state officials to investigate a publication purporting to be a conservative newspaper recently mailed out statewide to voters.

According to a letter sent to Secretary of State Lawerence Denney on Friday, the party is requesting his office look into the legal legitimacy of the 43-page publication known as “The Idahoan.”

However, the letter also stipulates that Denney should not be involved in the investigation because the publication’s editor has close ties to the Republican politician.

Officials with the Idaho Democratic Party argue “The Idahoan” is an attempt to circumvent campaign and election laws by improperly classifying it as a newspaper.

The Secretary of State’s office did not immediately return a request for comment, but had previously said they were verifying if the publication qualified as a newspaper.

