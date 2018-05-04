DALLAS — Vice President Mike Pence on Friday vowed that gun rights supporters will continue to have “two friends” in the White House in himself and President Trump, and said solutions to address recent mass shootings don’t need to curtail Americans’ Second Amendment rights.

We “both stand without apology for the Second Amendment,” Mr. Pence said at the “Leadership Forum” hosted by the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA) at the gunrights group’s 2018 convention.

“In this administration, the right of the people to keep and bear arms will not be infringed,” he said.

Mr. Pence also said the administration is taking concrete steps to address recent mass shootings, including the Valentine’s Day shooting in Parkland, Florida.

He pointing to initiatives like new money to boost school safety and a newly passed law to incentivize federal agencies and states to share more records with the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

“We mourn with those who mourn, and grieve with those who grieve,” he said. “We will not rest, and we will not relent until we end this evil in our time.”

Mr. Pence also pointed to the administration’s embracing a call, supported by the NRA, to put more armed personnel in schools.

“Firearms in the hands of law-abiding citizens [make] our communities more safe, not less,” he said.

