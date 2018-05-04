Vice President Mike Pence’s doctor has quit, a repercussion of the failed nomination of Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson for secretary of Veterans Affairs.

Dr. Jennifer Peña, a military physician detailed to the White House, resigned after reportedly making allegations of misconduct against Dr. Jackson to senators who were considering his nomination.

“The vice president’s office was informed today by the White House Medical Unit of the resignation,” said Pence spokeswoman Alyssa Farah in a statement. “Physicians assigned to the vice president report to the White House Medical Unit and thus any resignation would go entirely through the Medical Unit, not the Vice President’s office.”

CNN reported that Dr. Peña alleged in memos that Dr. Jackson may have violated second lady Karen Pence’s privacy rights by sharing details of a medical incident involving her to White House chief of staff John F. Kelly.

President Trump nominated Dr. Jackson last month to replace VA Secretary David Shulkin, who was fired after a little more than a year in the post. But Dr. Jackson withdrew his name from consideration on April 26 after Montana Sen. Jon Tester, the top Democrat on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, released a summary of allegations against him for overprescribing pills, creating a hostile work environment and drinking on the job.

Dr. Jackson has denied those allegations and is still working at the White House, though Navy officer Sean Conley has taken over as the president’s personal physician.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.