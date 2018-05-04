Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Friday that the issue of President Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen’s payment to Stormy Daniels changes the Russia investigation.

“It changes the investigation very profoundly because it provides more evidence of criminal intent. The issue here is bigger than just campaign finance violations. It’s bigger than the Ethics in Government Act,” Mr. Blumenthal said on CNN.

He said it shows evidence of “obstruction of justice” and proves “motive.” The fact that Mr. Trump didn’t admit that he repaid Mr. Cohen for fronting the money to Ms. Daniels for her silence over an alleged affair shows he’s likely hiding more information from the American people, the senator said.

“The payment of those funds and the hiding of it, the concealing of it — and the American people have the right to know what the truth is — clearly indicates that there is more in the way of facts that he is trying to hide. Facts about obstruction of justice,” he said.

Trump lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani said Wednesday on Fox News that Mr. Trump repaid Mr. Cohen for the payment made to Ms. Daniels, but he likely didn’t know the nature of the payment until recently. Mr. Trump previously said he did not know about the payment.

