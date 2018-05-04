PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) - The Latest on the eruption of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano that sent molten lava through forest land and bubbling up on paved streets (all times local):

6:20 a.m.

Hawaii civil defense officials say extremely high levels of sulfur dioxide gas have been detected in areas near the eruption of Kilauea Volcano on the Big Island.

They are warning people from those areas that it’s very important for elderly and young people and those with respiratory problems to leave immediately.

Exposure to sulfur dioxide gas can cause irritation or burns, sore throats, runny noses, burning eyes and coughing.

___

5:10 a.m.

Hawaii civil defense officials say the Kilauea Volcano on the Big Island is still erupting.

The officials say in a statement Friday that volcanic vents are erupting on two streets and that residents of two communities are under evacuation orders.

The statement says local emergency officials and National Guard members are helping residents get out of their homes.

Two shelters are open and officials have said more than 100 people are staying at them.

___

3:55 a.m.

More than 100 people are staying the night in shelters after Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island erupted.

The eruption sent molten lava through forests and bubbling up from paved streets and forced the evacuation of about 1,500 people who were still out of their homes Friday after Thursday’s eruption.

Henry Calio says he noticed cracks in the driveway of his retirement dream home in the community of Leilani Estates. His wife Stella then took a call from an official who told them to get out immediately.

The two feared that they might lose their home.

American Red Cross disaster services director Debbie Weeks says 100 people were staying in one shelter with about 20 more staying outside the shelter in their cars. Seven more people were staying at another shelter.

Weeks says many other evacuees were believed to have headed to the homes of relatives and friends.

___

12 a.m.

Officials couldn’t predict how long Thursday’s eruption may last. Hawaii’s governor activated the National Guard to help with evacuations and provide security for about 770 buildings left empty when residents sought shelter.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Hawaii County officials said steam and lava poured out of a crack in the community of Leilani Estates, near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island.

Images showed lava spurting into the sky from a crack in a road and a line of lava snaking through a forest.

Resident Jeremiah Osuna described the scene as a “curtain of fire.”

