PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The Rhode Island Ethics Commission has released annual financial disclosure statements for candidates running for top statewide offices.
The Providence Journal reports the statements show one gubernatorial candidate has a financial stake in a company contracted by his city, and two other candidates have received thousands of dollars in payments from outside groups.
Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, a Republican candidate for governor, owns part of Waste Management, which has a $4 million contract with his city. It is unclear how much of the company Fung owns.
House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan, who is also running for governor, has received $3,550 in payments from outside groups toward travel expenses. And Democratic Rep. Aaron Regunberg, who is running for lieutenant governor, has similarly received $5,538 from interest groups for out-of-state travel.
