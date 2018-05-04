President Trump said Friday that he would “love to speak” to special counsel Robert Mueller but doesn’t believe he will be treated fairly.

He said the American public has seen that Mr. Mueller’s Russia probe is a “complete witch hunt” run by a team of Democratic prosecutors.

“I would love to speak. Nobody wants to speak more than me,” the president said as he left the White House on his way to a National Rifle Association convention in Dallas. “I would love to speak because we have done nothing wrong.”

He noted that some of the prosecutors on Mr. Mueller’s team were at Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s election night party in 2016, which he said turned into a “funeral.”

Mr. Trump said all of his lawyers have advised him not to speak to the investigators, but he said he would override their objections if he believed Mr. Mueller would treat him fairly.

Mr. Mueller reportedly has considered subpoenaing Mr. Trump to testify before a grand jury, which would be an unprecedented move against a sitting president.

“I have to find that we are going to be treated fairly. Everyone sees it now — it is a complete witch hunt,” Mr. Trump said. “If I thought it was fair, I would override my lawyers.”

Later, as he boarded Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Mr. Trump described Mr. Mueller’s team of 13 prosecutors as “real Democrats, angry Democrats.”

