President Trump gave a shout-out Friday to Kanye West, crediting the rapper’s tweet for doubling support among black men for the president in just one week.

“Kanye West must have some power,” Mr. Trump told the annual NRA convention in Dallas. “You probably saw I doubled my African-American poll numbers. We went from 11 to 22 in one week. Thank you, Kanye!”

According to Reuters’ weekly tracking poll, support for the president among black men doubled from 11 percent from the week ending April 22, to 22 percent for the week ending April 29.

It’s the highest approval ratings for Mr. Trump from black men in the survey this year.

Mr. West tweeted on April 21: “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

The two men have been friends long before Mr. Trump was elected president.

