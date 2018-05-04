DALLAS — Wayne LaPierre, the executive vice president and CEO of the National Rifle Association, on Friday said his group is as powerful as it’s ever been, despite claims from opponents the NRA’s influence is waning in the wake of the recent Parkland, Fla. shooting.

“Haven’t you heard? The NRA’s in big trouble. We’re finished. We’re on the run. We’re losing,” Mr. LaPierre told attendees at his group’s 2018 convention.

He then played clips of some of the gun control protests since the Parkland, Fla., shooting in February that claimed the lives of 17 students and faculty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“They’ve taken their best shot,” he said. “And you know what? We’re still here and we aren’t going anywhere.”

He said the group’s membership is now at an all-time high, approaching 6 million active members.

“We’re standing stronger now than ever,” he said. “We’re growing more powerful at a record rate.”

He said political and media “elites” try to “demonize” and “shame” the group.

“They blame us for the horrible tragedies that could have and should have been prevented,” he said. “And I know all of you know this: the tragedies that we [had] absolutely not one damn thing to do with.”

“They gaslight tragedy. They exploit victims to advance their … agenda: kill the NRA and napalm the Second Amendment right out of existence,” he said.

But he said the attacks have only served to strengthen the resolve of gun-rights supporters, and that “the march that counts more than any other” is the march to the polls in November.

“We are the majority. We are stronger and larger, and we are more determined than ever before,” he said.

“They took their best shot. [They’ve] proved they’ll never be tough enough or strong enough to take us down,” he said.

