White House National Security Adviser John R. Bolton refuted a report Friday that President Trump is preparing options for drawing down U.S. troops in South Korea ahead of an historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“The New York Times story is utter nonsense,” Mr. Bolton said in a statement. “The president has not asked the Pentagon to provide options for reducing American forces stationed in South Korea.”

The Times report, citing several unnamed sources, said Mr. Trump has ordered the Pentagon to draw up “options” for a troop draw-down. There are about 28,500 U.S. soldiers stationed on the peninsula. Mr. Trump has called on South Korea to pay more for the cost of the troops.

Mr. Trump is planning to meet with Mr. Kim for the first time within the next few weeks to discuss North Korea giving up its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

During a presidential briefing in South Korea Wednesday, an official said the U.S. forces are an important element in broader security issues in the region.

“We believe the U.S. forces are needed to take a role of a mediator in the region of tensions and military conflicts in other nations such as Japan and China,” the official said.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.