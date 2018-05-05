ROANOKE, Va. (AP) - Two women have come down from tree-top perches where they have been protesting a natural gas pipeline granted eminent domain to run through their property in Virginia.
Sixty-one-year-old Theresa Ellen Terry and her adult daughter, Theresa Minor Terry, came down Saturday afternoon.
A federal judge had given them until midnight to comply with her order giving Mountain Valley Pipeline developers access to a forced easement on their property.
Had the women not complied, they faced arrest by U.S. Marshals.
The Roanoke Times reports that Theresa Minor Terry rappelled down about 3:45 p.m. Saturday, and her mother climbed down a ladder about an hour later.
Roanoke County authorities issued arrest warrants for the women last month, did not try to remove them by force.
