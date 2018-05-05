Even before he was elected, President Trump bypassed traditional pollsters in favor of conducting his own surveys, all meant to gauge the sentiments of his fans on a variety of fronts. Mr. Trump has sent circulated at least a dozen polls over time, the results carefully tabulated and presumably used in a cross-section of campaign strategies and public outreach.

This week, Mr. Trump and his campaign offered a 25-question poll on “media accountability” — with some succinct questions for respondents about the “liberal propaganda machine” and its effects on the nation.

“You’ve seen first-hand how the media belittles and sneers at the hard-working, patriotic Americans who simply wanted a new future for our great country. Well today, we’re turning off the TV and letting the American people speak for themselves,” the poll advisory said.

The questions include:

• “Do you feel that the media is too eager to slur conservatives with baseless accusations of racism and sexism?”

• “Do you believe the media fails to report on Democrats’ scandals?”

• “Do you believe that the media purposely tries to divide Republicans in order to help elect Democrats?”

• “Do you believe that the mainstream media does their due-diligence fact-checking before publishing stories on the Trump administration?”

• “Do you agree with the President’s decision to break with tradition by giving lesser known reporters and bloggers the chance to ask the press secretary questions?”

• “Do you agree with President Trump’s strategy of communicating directly with his supporters through Twitter, email, and Facebook videos?”

The survey also asked respondents for their opinions on specific news organizations and which policy issues drew the worst coverage from the press.

The survey was conducted by the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a group organized by Donald J. Trump for President and the Republican National Committee.

